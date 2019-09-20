Comments
(CBS4) – The Denver-based nonprofit organization Swallow Hill Music will celebrate its induction into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame this fall. Swallow Hill is dedicated to preserving acoustic and folk music through concerts and music lessons for all ages.
Swallow Hill Music will be holding a 40th Anniversary concert which will feature a reunion of folk group The Mother Folkers at the Central Presbyterian Church on Nov. 9. Tickets are available at swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
