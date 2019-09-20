TRAFFIC ALERTWildfire burning in Jefferson County, Highway 6 closed in Clear Creek Canyon
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators in Arapahoe County have arrested a former educator who allegedly had sex with an inmate at the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center in Centennial. Maggie Christine Stastny, 32, allegedly had a sexual relationship the inmate, who was underage.

Maggie Christine Stastny

Maggie Christine Stastny (credit: Arapahoe County)

The alleged criminal activity took place at the juvenile detention center earlier this year. Stastny was an employee of the Cherry Creek School District and was appointed to teach at the Foote Center.

Stastny now faces a felony charge of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone who might have information about other possible victims in this case. Their Investigative Tip Line to call is 720-874-8477. Anonymous tips can be phoned in though Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

