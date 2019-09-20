LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting Friday night outside the Lakewood Police Department. Just after 8 p.m., officers observed a man and a woman arguing outside the department’s sally port off Allison Parkway.
Lakewood police spokesman John Romero tells CBS4 the man was armed but it’s unclear if he pointed the weapon at officers. The man was shot by police and taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.
The shooting happened within two minutes of the officers arriving. The woman and officers at the scene were not hurt.
Lakewood police officers do not wear body cameras. Romero said the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting along with the District Attorney’s office.
