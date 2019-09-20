LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders rescued three dogs at the site of a destructive house fire in Lakewood on Friday morning. Heavy, black smoke was coming from the home on South Quail Street near West Exposition Avenue when firefighters arrived.
Damage to the home was estimated to be approximately $200,000, and a family has been displaced.
Update: South Quail St. house fire- cause is under investigation. Home has significant damage & family has been displaced. West Metro firefighters rescued one dog from inside home, @LakewoodPDCO & animal control recovered two dogs from garage area. Damage estimate- $200,000. pic.twitter.com/CeSlhJprFq
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) September 20, 2019
West Metro Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
A CBS4 crew captured images of firefighters and Lakewood police officers bringing two of the small Chihuahuas from the fire scene to family members. (An English bulldog also treated with oxygen for smoke inhalation and will be okay.)
“Our Animal Control Officers as well as (an officer) were advised by the owner that the last two dogs were Chihuahuas and were last seen in the garage. They were able to locate the two adorable puppies in the garage under a bookshelf and both were alive and healthy with no issues,” Lakewood police wrote on Instagram.
You must log in to post a comment.