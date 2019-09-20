WEATHER ALERTRed Flag Warning Until 8 p.m. For Denver Metro Area & Other Parts Of Colorado
Filed Under:Lakewood News, Lakewood Police, West Metro Fire & Rescue


LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders rescued three dogs at the site of a destructive house fire in Lakewood on Friday morning. Heavy, black smoke was coming from the home on South Quail Street near West Exposition Avenue when firefighters arrived.

Lakewood House Fire At South Quail Street And West Exposition Avenue

An image of the house fire at South Quail Street and West Exposition Avenue in Lakewood. (credit: Kate Norris)

Damage to the home was estimated to be approximately $200,000, and a family has been displaced.

West Metro Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A CBS4 crew captured images of firefighters and Lakewood police officers bringing two of the small Chihuahuas from the fire scene to family members. (An English bulldog also treated with oxygen for smoke inhalation and will be okay.)

Lakewood House Fire At South Quail Street And West Exposition Avenue

(credit: CBS)

Lakewood House Fire At South Quail Street And West Exposition Avenue

(credit: CBS)

Lakewood House Fire At South Quail Street And West Exposition Avenue

(credit: CBS)

Lakewood House Fire At South Quail Street And West Exposition Avenue

(credit: CBS)

Lakewood House Fire At South Quail Street And West Exposition Avenue

(credit: CBS)

Lakewood House Fire At South Quail Street And West Exposition Avenue

(credit: CBS)

“Our Animal Control Officers as well as (an officer) were advised by the owner that the last two dogs were Chihuahuas and were last seen in the garage. They were able to locate the two adorable puppies in the garage under a bookshelf and both were alive and healthy with no issues,” Lakewood police wrote on Instagram.

Comments