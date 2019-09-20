LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are working to locate a bear spotted in Littleton. Officers were called to South Simms Street and West Ken Caryl Avenue Friday morning.
CPW officers shared a photo of the bear on social media and reminded people who live nearby to remove anything outside their home that could attract bears.
Earlier this week, Aurora police alerted residents to a bear in the Tallyn’s reach neighborhood.
#APDAlert APD Officers have been working with DOW to track down this fella all morning in the 23500 block of E. Briarwood Dr. If you see this bear please call 911, DO NOT APPROACH! Some social media posts state we have the bear, WE DO NOT yet 📷 Kelly Brgoch pic.twitter.com/mqdVB7G5kA
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 17, 2019
The bear was seen in the 23500 block of E. Briarwood Dr., which is off South Aurora Parkway, between Smoky Hill Road and East Arapahoe Road.
“If you see this bear please call 911, DO NOT APPROACH!” police stated on Twitter. The bear in Aurora has also not been caught.
