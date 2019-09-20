TRAFFIC ALERTI-70 Closed Over The Weekend For Central 70 Project
City of Littleton, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Littleton


LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are working to locate a bear spotted in Littleton. Officers were called to South Simms Street and West Ken Caryl Avenue Friday morning.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

CPW officers shared a photo of the bear on social media and reminded people who live nearby to remove anything outside their home that could attract bears.

Earlier this week, Aurora police alerted residents to a bear in the Tallyn’s reach neighborhood.

The bear was seen in the 23500 block of E. Briarwood Dr., which is off South Aurora Parkway, between Smoky Hill Road and East Arapahoe Road.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“If you see this bear please call 911, DO NOT APPROACH!” police stated on Twitter. The bear in Aurora has also not been caught.

 

