DENVER (CBS4) – Low humidity together with gusty southwesterly winds has brought an elevated threat for wildfires to Colorado on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. for the Interstate 25 corridor from Denver to Trinidad and along the Arkansas River valley. Much of the western slope is also included.
The combination of low humidity, gusty winds, and dry vegetation means if a fire were to start on Friday, it could spread rapidly.
While this September has been a very warm month, it has also been a mainly dry month. The last measurable precipitation that was on Sept. 8 and about half of Colorado is considered to be at least “abnormally dry.”
