Filed Under:Colorado News, Wyoming News


CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Colorado company says it wants to buy two idle Wyoming coal mines. Littleton-based Aspen Coal and Energy has made an offer to buy the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines from Milton, West Virginia-based Blackjewel.

(credit – Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The mines have been idle since Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy July 1. Aspen Coal proposes paying up to $44 million to a Blackjewel creditor and $50 million to the U.S. government, which Blackjewel owes mineral royalties.

Bristol, Tennessee-based Contura Energy won the mines at auction in August but the sale awaits federal approval. If the sale goes through, Contura plans to sell the mines to Jasper, Alabama-based FM Coal. Contura officials told the Casper Star-Tribune on Thursday they’re not interested in the new offer.

Blackjewel officials did not respond to a request for comment.

