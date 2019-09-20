DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado is one of at least 23 states now involved in a new lawsuit against the Trump Administration. California sued Friday to stop the Trump administration from revoking its authority to set greenhouse gas emission and fuel economy standards for cars and trucks, in a battle that will shape a key component of the nation’s climate policy.
Federal law sets standards for how much pollution can come from cars and trucks. But since the 1970s, California has been permitted to set tougher rules because it has the most cars and struggles to meet air quality standards. On Thursday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration withdrew California’s waiver.
The NHTSA action does not take effect for 60 days, but state leaders did not wait to file a lawsuit. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has clashed with President Donald Trump on several fronts, vowed the state “will hold the line in court to defend our children’s health, save consumers money at the pump and protect our environment.”
Earlier this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revoked California’s authority to set its own standards, saying its authority to set nationwide fuel economy standards pre-empts state and local programs.
The new lawsuit says the administration does not have the power to do that and is failing to respect a state’s authority to protect the public health of its citizens.
