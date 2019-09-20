(CBS4) – Two weeks ago The Colorado Buffaloes were flying high after that dramatic overtime win over Nebraska. Last week was a much different story when the Buffs lost at home to Air Force.

“What’s the key to bouncing back this week?’ CBS4’s Eric Christensen asked offensive lineman Casey Roddick.

“Discipline,” he said. “You have to bounce back in whatever you do. Air Force is a great team and I respect them and they played hard, but you have to bounce back whatever you do.”

“I think that Air Force game really humbled us,” said defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson. “It made us realize that anybody can win on any day.”

Now the Buffs turn their attention to league play. Since joining the Pac-12 back in 2011, CU is only 17 and 54 against their conference foes.

“You’re always looking for ways to improve especially in conference play,” said safety Mikial Onu. “I have lot of areas to improve, our defense has a lot of areas to improve, and we want this to be where we play our best football — in conference play.”

“Still the same game, just go 1-0 after the week,” added Roddick. “Same mindset throughout the week from Monday thru Friday then on Saturday you go knock somebody’s head off.”

Easier said than done for the Buffs. CU has played Arizona State in the desert five times. They’ve lost all 5.