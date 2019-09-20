DENVER (CBS4)– Interstate 70 will be closed in both directions in the heart of Denver for the entire weekend for work on the Central 70 project. The closure stretches from Steele/Vasquez to I-270 starting Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 23 at 5 a.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation recommends using I-270 to I-25 as an alternate route.

CDOT Central 70 Project Director Keith Stefanik said shutting down I-70 could save crews as much as two months on the project.

“If we didn’t have these closures I think there would be a lot more impact,” he said.

Two major tasks need to be completed by the Monday morning commute.

“We need to set the girders on the span where traffic is currently under, so that full closure allows us to do that.”

A total of 32 girders will be lifted in place to prepare for the new Colorado Boulevard bridge, each weighing 40 to 50 tons.



The next, is the demolition of the old I-270 fly over. Traffic was transferred onto the new flyover earlier this week in preparation for the work.

“Demolishing a bridge around traffic is never the safest thing in the world, so getting the traffic off allows us to do that.”

While girders are being hoisted into place and the old flyover demolished, crews will take advantage of the closure to complete other work as well, all with an eye set on 2022.