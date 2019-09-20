Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arvada Center for Arts & Humanities is staging a production of “Bright Star”, a musical written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.
In “Bright Star”, Alice Murphy has a child as a teenager. The baby is taken away from her and the story is about how lives are impacted, and paths cross as time passes.
It’s set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina during 1945-46, with flash backs to 1923. If features all original bluegrass music.
LINK: For Tickets & Information for “Bright Star”
“Bright Star” runs through September 29th, at the Arvada Center.
