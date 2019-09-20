



– The American Legion Post in Estes Park is hoping to become a more significant part of the Community, but first it needs a major makeover. Several construction professionals are coming together to help for free.

“Nobody really wants to come to a place that looks like this,” said Mike Abernathy as he stood next to peeling paint on old dilapidated siding.

Post 119 started a renovation in 2014, but the contractor used for new siding did shoddy work and only completed three sides of the building. Without paint, the warranty was voided.

“We had to stop the project in the middle and now we’re working to finish the project,” said Tony Rizzuti, a former Post Commander. “We’re going to replace everything that was done because it wasn’t done correctly and we’re going to finish what wasn’t done.”

Post 119 sued and won in court, but it wasn’t enough money to pay for the job to be completed again.

Abernathy helped put a new roof on the building a few years ago and has dedicated himself to getting donations and volunteers to help remodel the building.

“Everybody has to drive by this place, and it’s the worst eye sore in Estes Park and this is such a beautiful community,” Abernathy said. “It is an unpolished gem and then once we get this all complete. It’s going to be a beautiful place and they can hopefully keep it busy, so they don’t have to rely.

The post is located at the intersection of Highways 36 and 7, with mountain views on nearly every side. Legionnaires are hoping a remodel can bring in more events and weddings and in turn they can use the revenue to improve other aspects of the building.

“We’re hoping to become a family oriented gathering place for our community,” Rizzuti said. “We can look at the history of this place and we can see how popular it was. Kids came here and played all kinds of games. We’re hoping to get there as quickly as possible.”

Abernathy has gathered volunteers from all over the Rocky Mountains and is getting donations from all over the country, but he needs more. He’s also planning a fundraising event for construction workers in October.

“They see everyone coming together and they want to be a part of that. It’s kind of a movement,” he said.