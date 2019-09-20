TRAFFIC ALERTI-70 Closed Over The Weekend For Central 70 Project
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
By Jacqueline Quynh
Filed Under:Brighton News

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The 27J School District has given a familiar tool an upgrade in the effort to keep kids safe. The technology has been around for decades but it’s being viewed as the most effective way to communicate between schools and police- the two-way radio.

two way radios brighton school district 27-J safety

Two-way radios are being used for communication in the 27J Brighton School District (credit: CBS)

“We had a lockdown last spring,” Shelly Genereux said.

two way radios brighton school district 27-J safety

Shelly Genereux (credit: CBS)

Genereux is the principal at Brighton High School where staff and administrators rolled out new digital two-way radios earlier in the year. She said it’s made calling police for help that much faster.

two way radios brighton school district 27-J safety

Brighton High School (credit: CBS)

“As soon as they got here we were able to bridge and talk to them in terms of where they had personnel.”

two way radios brighton school district 27-J safety

Two-way radios are being used for communication in the 27J Brighton School District (credit: CBS)

Now with the push of one button on the handset school officials can now talk with other schools as well as law enforcement about a potential threat.

two way radios brighton school district 27-J safety

Two-way radios are being used for communication in the 27J Brighton School District (credit: CBS)

“Dialing 911 getting a hold of a dispatcher talking them through the situation,” Genereux explained used to take more time.

two way radios brighton school district 27-J safety

Two-way radios are being used for communication in the 27J Brighton School District (credit: CBS)

The school district was able to purchase 359 new inter-operable radios through a grant from the Colorado Division of Homeland Security. And though they have not been tested in any recent crisis situations, some like Bree Moth, a principal at South Elementary thinks it has made some teachers feel better prepared to respond to an emergency.

two way radios brighton school district 27-J safety

Bree Moth (credit: CBS)

“Teachers love radio I think it really gives them a sense of safety and security because it’s immediate feedback,” Moth said.

two way radios brighton school district 27-J safety

Sam Ortega (credit: CBS)

Sam Ortega with the Emergency Response and Crisis team for the district said teachers are help provide the eyes and ears for school safety and now they have a much better tool.

two way radios brighton school district 27-J safety

Two-way radios are being used for communication in the 27J Brighton School District (credit: CBS)

“Able to spread them throughout the schools opening up a great circle of communication,” Ortega said.

two way radios brighton school district 27-J safety

Sam Ortega (credit: CBS)

Even if the internet goes down, the radios are expected to work, giving school staff a reliable option to call for help.

two way radios brighton school district 27-J safety

Two-way radios are being used for communication in the 27J Brighton School District (credit: CBS)

“Especially in an emergency situation where you’re on lockdown, you’re not going to be sitting in the office talking on a phone,” Genereux added.

two way radios brighton school district 27-J safety

Two-way radios are being used for communication in the 27J Brighton School District (credit: CBS)

Now 27J is not the only school district that has the new radios, CBS4 checked around, and we heard back Jefferson County, they told us they’re transitioning to the new two-way radios soon.

Jacqueline Quynh

Comments