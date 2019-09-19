



– Thousands of Colorado students will spend their Friday outside of the classroom and instead, experience a hands-on lesson in civic engagement. The topic: climate crisis.

“Our generation is the one that is going to have to deal with the repercussions of irresponsible climate policy,” said Amelia Gorman, a Senior at Denver School of the Arts.

Gorman is organizing an event for hundreds of kids at her school as part of the international Youth Climate Strike. Events are organized all over Colorado.

Gorman has worked with DSA administrators to secure a police permit to have students safely walk more than two miles to City Park where they will rally and meet with state and city politicians.

“It’s students all over the world are walking out of school to make a statement and show lawmakers and those in power all around the world that our generation cares deeply about having a cleaner climate and is willing to fight for it,” said Gorman. “I care a lot about showing these lawmakers and these people in power that students have a very serious voice in this issue and when we turn 18 that’s going to show at the ballot box.”

Gorman says she worked with a handful of other students to organize DSA’s event.

“We’ve had a lot of support from students at this school, everyone realizes this is a very serious issue that will deeply effect how our futures are shaped. To be one small school community holding this rally with these local lawmakers and know all around the world students are doing the same exact thing, it makes me so happy and inspired.”