DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos are offering students the chance to win a once in a lifetime experience. Von Miller wants to take you to homecoming this fall!

“This is Von Miller and I want to take you and seven of your friends to homecoming this fall,” said Miller in a video.

Von Miller in the homecoming contest video denver broncos

Von Miller in the homecoming contest video (credit: Denver Broncos)

Miller will be the chaperone and provide a ride to the dance. Students must be at least 16 years old and live in the Denver metro area.

For a chance to win, enter at DenverBroncos.com/forms/homecoming.

