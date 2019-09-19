Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos are offering students the chance to win a once in a lifetime experience. Von Miller wants to take you to homecoming this fall!
“This is Von Miller and I want to take you and seven of your friends to homecoming this fall,” said Miller in a video.
Miller will be the chaperone and provide a ride to the dance. Students must be at least 16 years old and live in the Denver metro area.
For a chance to win, enter at DenverBroncos.com/forms/homecoming.
