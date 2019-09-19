



– Todd Davis practiced as a full participant on Wednesday afternoon, the first time he’s done so this season with the Denver Broncos. Davis, who is battling his way back from a partially torn calf, had been limited in practice all last week.

“I personally felt like I could play,” said Davis when asked why he didn’t play in the Broncos 16-14 loss to the Bears.

“The staff as a whole made the decision that they felt like was best for me as a player, my longevity in the NFL, and my calf overall. They made their call and I 100% support it because I knew they were doing it in my best interest.”

Davis missed just three games between 2016-2018 and has not enjoyed watching from the sideline during the Broncos 0-2 start to 2019.

“I hate it. I hate not being able to be out there,” he said Wednesday. “Just getting back in the mix and getting back out there is what’s most important right now.”

Despite a lack of practice time, Davis’ expectations for himself on Sunday — should he play against the Packers — have not changed.

“To ball out,” Davis said when asked what to expect should he make an appearance on the field. “Play well. Execute well, and have a great game. That’s what I’m expecting from myself.”

The Broncos visit the Packers on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m. MDT.