AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A student was arrested after bringing a gun to Smoky Hill High School in Aurora on Thursday. The Cherry Creek School District notified parents about the investigation and arrest.
“Today, a parent called the school to report that a student was potentially in possession of a gun at Smoky Hill High School. The student was located and the school immediately notified police,” district officials stated. “The student was searched and was found to be in possession of a gun.”
Officials said police took the student into custody without incident.
“We want to thank Smoky Hill staff, district security and law enforcement for responding swiftly in this situation and keeping students safe. We also want to thank the parent who alerted the school,” officials stated. “As always, if you see or hear potentially dangerous behavior or anything that could put students at risk, please report it through our anonymous reporting tool, Safe2Tell.”
