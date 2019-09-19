  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) — One Denver homeowner says she’s never seen it done before — a porch pirate stole her package then made her getaway on a hoverboard.

(credit: CBS)

Video shows a woman cruising by the house on a hoverboard when she seems to spot the package on the front porch. She opens the gate and takes the package before zipping off.

(credit: CBS)

The homeowner says FedEx dropped off the package and just three minutes earlier — and the woman was actually home at the time. She hopes next time the fed ex delivery person will ring the doorbell.

Comments