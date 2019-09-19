Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — One Denver homeowner says she’s never seen it done before — a porch pirate stole her package then made her getaway on a hoverboard.
Video shows a woman cruising by the house on a hoverboard when she seems to spot the package on the front porch. She opens the gate and takes the package before zipping off.
The homeowner says FedEx dropped off the package and just three minutes earlier — and the woman was actually home at the time. She hopes next time the fed ex delivery person will ring the doorbell.
