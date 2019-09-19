DENVER (CBS4)– Electric vehicle dealers and organizations trying to promote energy alternative cars took over Bannock Street in front of the City and County Building on Wednesday. It’s all to raise awareness about the financial benefits for drivers and local businesses as part of National Drive Electric Week.

“It was honestly, incredible, so different from my own car,” Iris Fanning said. “I am a believer, I am for sure a believer, I wanted to driver one before.”

Fanning got to test drive a Tesla with her mother at the event. They both got behind the wheel of a Model X, the larger vehicle that can seat seven people and has rear doors that open vertically. She had previously researched electric vehicles and knew she wanted to make the switch but she still had never experienced the drive.

“We want people to know that driving electric vehicles is fun,” said Claciann Oliva, the communications director for the Denver Metro Clean Cities Coalition. “Once you actually drive it and see how much fun it is, and how easy it is, that makes that transition a little bit easier.”

The coalition tries to help businesses and other local organizations, even city departments apply for grants that can cover the cost for charging stations. Oliva says adding more charge options to the Front Range will help improve the appeal of EVs to residents. Recent grants from the Charge Ahead Colorado program have funded 51 different groups to install 93 new stations across Colorado. Ski areas, regional airports, and colleges are some of the most recent winners of grants.

“Our whole goal is to help you find a solution to bring charging stations,” Oliva said. “That’s going to play a key part in bringing more electric vehicles to our community.”

Up to $12,500 in credits are available in state and federal taxes depending on the model purchased, the highest in the nation. There are more than 2,000 charging stations across Colorado and the event hopes to increase that by helping others bring the resource to more neighborhoods.

For a college student like Fanning, the cost upfront may be a challenge for now. But her 2010 car needs to be replaced soon and she plans to switch to an electric vehicle. She already sees the value in an EV long term and the savings over time.

“It’s a lifetime lasting car,” she said.