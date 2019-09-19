ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– After an 0-2 start and back-to-back games without a sack or a turnover, frustration is starting to mount at Broncos Headquarters. The Denver Broncos are getting ready to take on the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

“The frustration for me is just not winning,” said Von Miller on Thursday. “We got a great team we got great players, I just want to win.”

“It’s frustrating knowing what we have in the locker room, what we have upstairs (in the front office), and everything that we put in to it and not be able to win. I feel like that’s where the frustration comes from.”

Miller, who hasn’t recorded a sack since Week 14 of last season says he feels like the Broncos are close to heading in the right direction.

“We just need a breakthrough,” said Miller. “We’ve been practicing really really well this week and I’m excited about going to Green Bay and playing a good team.

Through two games this season the Packers have allowed 7 sacks, a stat that correlated to keeping quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the pocket according to Bradley Chubb.

“Aaron Rodgers is one of those guys who likes making plays with his feet,” said Chubb.

“I feel like other teams have been collapsing the pocket, not letting him run around and when they do that he’s still a great quarterback when he’s in the pocket, but it’s just not the same.”

“That’s our main goal is just to keep in the pocket,” added Chubb.

The Broncos and Packers will play at 11 a.m. MDT on Sunday.