By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– After an 0-2 start and back-to-back games without a sack or a turnover, frustration is starting to mount at Broncos Headquarters. The Denver Broncos are getting ready to take on the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

OAKLAND, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos looks on from the bench against the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 9, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

“The frustration for me is just not winning,” said Von Miller on Thursday. “We got a great team we got great players, I just want to win.”

“It’s frustrating knowing what we have in the locker room, what we have upstairs (in the front office), and everything that we put in to it and not be able to win. I feel like that’s where the frustration comes from.”

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 15: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos tries to rush past Bobby Massie #70 of the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on September 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Miller, who hasn’t recorded a sack since Week 14 of last season says he feels like the Broncos are close to heading in the right direction.

“We just need a breakthrough,” said Miller. “We’ve been practicing really really well this week and I’m excited about going to Green Bay and playing a good team.

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 29: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos takes a selfie with fans during a preseason National Football League game against the Arizona Cardinals at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Through two games this season the Packers have allowed 7 sacks, a stat that correlated to keeping quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the pocket according to Bradley Chubb.

“Aaron Rodgers is one of those guys who likes making plays with his feet,” said Chubb.

OAKLAND, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders breaks the tackle of Corey Nelson #56 and Bradley Chubb #55 of the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 9, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

“I feel like other teams have been collapsing the pocket, not letting him run around and when they do that he’s still a great quarterback when he’s in the pocket, but it’s just not the same.”

“That’s our main goal is just to keep in the pocket,” added Chubb.

The Broncos and Packers will play at 11 a.m. MDT on Sunday.

