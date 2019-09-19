Comments
(CBS4) — Each year, more people are coming into conflict with Colorado’s growing moose population. Wildlife experts are trying to remind people to “give them room, use your zoom.”
Parks and wildlife tweeted photos Thursday morning, noting the photographers are way too close.
“If you are this close to a moose, you are way too close. This is very dangerous,” CPW tweeted. “Bulls can be aggressive and territorial, especially during the breeding season (the rut) that we are in now.”
Laid back ears, raised hairs on the animal’s neck, and licking of the snout are all signs of aggression.
