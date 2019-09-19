  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) — Each year, more people are coming into conflict with Colorado’s growing moose population. Wildlife experts are trying to remind people to “give them room, use your zoom.”

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Parks and wildlife tweeted photos Thursday morning, noting the photographers are way too close.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“If you are this close to a moose, you are way too close. This is very dangerous,” CPW tweeted. “Bulls can be aggressive and territorial, especially during the breeding season (the rut) that we are in now.”

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Laid back ears, raised hairs on the animal’s neck, and licking of the snout are all signs of aggression.

