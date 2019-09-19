FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of students organized a silent protest on the Colorado State University campus. This as CSU’s new president Joyce McConnell addressed recent racist concerns.
Last week, four CSU students appeared in blackface in a photo on social media, referencing Wakanda, the setting for the movie “Black Panther.” At the time, CSU said it couldn’t take any action against them because the post was protected by the First Amendment.
On Thursday, students walked in front of the stage during McConnell’s first fall address. This followed a crowded meeting on race relations on Wednesday where students’ message was clear — they don’t want officials just talking about change, they want to see some change.
McConnell apologized to those who don’t feel welcome on the CSU campus.
“We cannot turn our backs on any of our students. We owe it to all of our students to create an environment where they can create and succeed,” said McConnell.
She also announced the creation of a racial bias and equity initiative.
You must log in to post a comment.