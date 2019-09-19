Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police have arrested a man accused of smashing out windows at shops along the 16th Street Mall. Charley Chronister, 39, is charged with second degree burglary and police interference.
Officers were called to the burglary just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. Investigators say Chronister smashed out the windows at two shops. According to a probable cause statement, officers found Chronister drinking some type of liquid sold by the store.
Officers said they repeatedly ordered Chronister to leave the store but he refused. He finally surrendered to police after a Denver K9 was called to the scene.
According to the PC statement, Chronister was taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury caused by a 40MM bullet.
