Filed Under:16th Street Mall, Denver News, Denver Police Department

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police have arrested a man accused of smashing out windows at shops along the 16th Street Mall. Charley Chronister, 39, is charged with second degree burglary and police interference.

Charley Chronister (credit: Denver Police Department)

Officers were called to the burglary just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. Investigators say Chronister smashed out the windows at two shops. According to a probable cause statement, officers found Chronister drinking some type of liquid sold by the store.

(credit: CBS)

Officers said they repeatedly ordered Chronister to leave the store but he refused. He finally surrendered to police after a Denver K9 was called to the scene.

(credit: CBS)

According to the PC statement, Chronister was taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury caused by a 40MM bullet.

 

 

 

