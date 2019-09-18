JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Coroner has identified two men found dead at the Olinger Mount Lindo Cemetery on Tuesday as 22-year-old Ryan Rees and 19-year-old Tyler Swindler. Investigators say the men appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.
The cemetery is located in the 5900 block of South Turkey Creek Road. Witnesses called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
“Our deputies responded, they were here around 10:30 and they confirmed that two males were deceased,” said Mike Taplin, public information officer for the sheriff’s office. Taplin said a weapon was recovered at the scene.
“Investigators have determined no third party was involved and there is no threat to the public,” the sheriff’s office stated Wednesday.
Deputies closed off the entrance for most of the day Wednesday while collecting evidence at the crime scene.
“Photographs of everything, video, interviews, interviews of the people who found the two adult males, family,” Taplin explained about the next steps on Tuesday afternoon. “Contacting family, getting background information from them, trying to piece together what happened.”
The Olinger Mount Lindo Cemetery is located in a mountainous area of Jefferson County west of Denver. The property is operated by Dignity Memorial. It is unclear where in relation to the various grave sites the two bodies were found.
