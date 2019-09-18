



– A 13-unit property on Champa Street in the Curtis Park neighborhood is being transformed into a space to help people transition out of homelessness. It’s all part of the Providence Network’s mission.

“[We] feel like we are acting as the hands of God in our community and being guided by those precepts,” said Derek Kuykendall, Executive Director of Providence Network.

Providence Network is a faith-based non-profit with a mission to help individuals and families transition from addiction and homelessness, back into society.

“We’ve found that along with clinical services, being part of a body, being part of a family, to have encouragement, support and accountability is critical to long-term success and recovery,” he said.

Last Summer, while Denver Rescue Mission was going through a reorganization, they reached out to the Providence Network to take over the Champa house property. It was added to the organization’s network of transitional housing, each house designed around residents sharing communal spaces and building a sense of community.

“We are able to be a support to each other in a way I wouldn’t usually get in a generic sober program,” said resident Michael Whittington.

Over the course of seven years, Michael has been in and out of 14 different recovery programs. During that same time, he experienced periods of living on the street.

He says he has been sober for two years and is cautiously optimistic that this time will be it.

“Recovery is a life-long journey. I could fall at any time; nobody is any greater than the other. Me thinking that I’ve got it beat is the first step to doom because that’s pride,” he said.

He says he draws strength comes from his music and his faith.

“When everything else passes away, if everything else were to die, the world crashes, all I have left is my relationship with God and so for me that pursuit is above all,” he said.

Only 9 or the 13 units are currently usable, the Providence Network is continuing renovations to the bottom floor which will allow them to get up to 13 units as well as a commercial space they’ll be able to rent out.

They credit HomeAid Colorado, Taylor Morrison, Pinkard Construction, BrightView Landscape and Our Father Lutheran Church with being generous with their time and labor, giving over $100,000 worth of in-kind donations.

If you would like to donate or support the non-profit, you can find more information on the Providence Network’s website.