Comments
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Defense attorney’s for Patrick Frazee filed documents on Tuesday about their plan to blame Krystal Lee Kenney for the murder of Frazee’s fiance, Kelsey Berreth. The young mother was last seen on Thanksgiving Day of 2018 in Woodland Park.
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Defense attorney’s for Patrick Frazee filed documents on Tuesday about their plan to blame Krystal Lee Kenney for the murder of Frazee’s fiance, Kelsey Berreth. The young mother was last seen on Thanksgiving Day of 2018 in Woodland Park.
Frazee is charged in her murder even though Berreth’s remains have not been found.
Lee is a nurse from Idaho who claims Frazee asked her three times to kill Berreth, but she refused. She pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the case.
The new documents were filed on Tuesday, after a Monday night deadline. It’s not clear if the court will accept the defense’s motion to delay Frazee’s trial.
You must log in to post a comment.