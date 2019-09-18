LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A bill introduced by Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse to install a women’s suffrage sculpture in Washington DC advanced on Wednesday. Jane DeDecker‘s “Every Word We Utter” depicts Susan B. Anthony and other key players in the suffragette movement.
Standing 21 feet tall, and eventually 24 feet wide, the larger-than-life sculpture honors the many women who fought for equal rights and eventually the passage of the 19th Amendment. Those six women include Susan B. Anthony, Ida B. Wells and Sojourner Truth.
With the approval of the House and Senate, along with the president’s signature, Every Word We Utter could be placed near the Supreme Court. It would become the first outdoor monument in Washington, D.C. to honor the women’s suffrage movement.
Before the vote to advance the plan, Neguse, a Democrat, talked about the sculpture’s importance.
“As a proud father of a 1-year-old daughter, I want to ensure my daughter and every girl growing up along side her, feels represented, empowered and ensured of the fundamental role they play in our society,” said Neguse.
Neguse first introduced H.R. 473 in Congress in January. Now that the bill has passed the committee, it will go to the House floor for a full vote.
