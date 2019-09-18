(CBS4) – Controversy has emerged surrounding a clothing brand that is using the names of schools where there were mass shootings. Columbine High Schools is one of them. Bstroy unveiled the hoodies during New York Fashion Week. There are intentional tears in the sweatshirts, which are meant to represent bullet holes.
Some designers have praised the menswear line for calling attention to gun violence. Others are berating the company designers — Brick Owens and Duey Catorze — for attempting to make money off the deaths of students.
Along with Columbine, the Colorado high school in Jefferson County, there is clothing bearing the names of Sandy Hook Elementary, Virginia Tech and Marjory Stoneman Douglas.
Since the Colorado mass shooting in 1999, many Columbine families have objected to the use of the name of the school to describe the shooting. Instead, those families have asked that people not call the incident “Columbine” but rather the shooting at Columbine.
Watch and read CBS4’s coverage of the events that surrounded the 20th anniversary of the shooting at Columbine.
You must log in to post a comment.