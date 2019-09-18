



– A celebration of life is what one Greeley mom calls a photo shoot she had with her 5-year-old son, Elijah. The idea of a real life replica of Disney’s movie “Up” quickly went viral around the world

“I had no idea! I knew they’d be loved by our family and friends because everyone knows how much Elijah loves ‘Up,’ but I had no idea the response it would get,” laughed Rachel Perman.

She told CBS4’s Mekialaya White the photo shoot all started with an idea, coupled with a lot of passion.

She is a photographer, and wanted to surprise Elijah and his twin sister, Emilee, with a special birthday when they turned 5 years old.

Naturally, he wanted to dress up as his favorite character from the movie, Russell. It wasn’t long before other family members got in on it. His 90-year-old great grandparents also wanted to participate. The real-life lovebirds dressed up as Carl and Ellie.

“They really got into it,” explained Rachel.

And it’s apparent by looking at the photos. The resemblance was uncanny.

This special photo shoot wasn’t just a celebration of Elijah and Emilee’s lives, however; it was about Rachel’s as well. She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after they were born.

“(When it happened) I looked at my oldest daughter, she was 5 at the time. I just wondered if I would get the same amount of time I had with her, with my twins.”

Now, she’s celebrating five more full years of life with her family.

“It’s a celebration for me that I get to see the things that bring them joy and happiness in life right now,” Rachel said.

She says they won’t stop enjoying the little things anytime soon.

LINK: Rachel Perman Photography