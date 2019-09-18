(CBS4) – The play was set up to perfection. Phillip Linsday took a second quarter handoff and sprinted left, past several Chicago Bears defenders for 20 yards and the longest run of the afternoon. Only problem, the play didn’t count due to a holding penalty by left tackle Garett Bolles.

Bolles would be called for four holding penalties in the game, with two being accepted. It has been an issue that has haunted the Broncos 2017 first round pick.

Since coming into the league, Bolles has committed 24 holding penalties with 16 being accepted, according to nflpenalties.com. Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has seen enough and wants to see a change in the infractions.

“At the end of the day, we’re all a band of brothers,” Sanders said. “Obviously, I’m going to keep trying to talk to Bolles and see if we can get him right and understanding what he’s doing wrong because obviously to say that he’ll been alright is not OK. He needs to understand that he is doing something wrong because they keep throwing the flags on him and he keeps holding.”

Bolles has been called for five holding penalties this season. Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio will not bench Bolles despite the struggles.

“He’s just got to be a little bit more technique-sound, Fangio said on Monday. “I think he suffers from him thinking he’s in good position sometimes and dumps the guy at the end where he thinks it’s a legal block. We have to do a better job of explaining that to him. He’s got to do a better job of listening to the explaining, but I think he can.”

With the Broncos 0-2 for the first time since 1999, Denver will hit the road to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Broncos have never won at Lambeau Field in their four tries in the historic stadium. Sanders knows if the Broncos are going to win their first game of the year, the guys like Bolles will need to clean up the penalties.



“I’m going to talk to him and hopefully we keep breaking down the film and just see him make that jump and get that debt off his back because it’s been happening for like two or three years,” Sanders said.