DENVER (CBS4) – With about a week and a half remaining, this September is currently the warmest on record in Denver. The last four days alone have included high temperatures within two degrees of 90 degrees!

The average temperature since September 1 in the city is 72.6 degrees. That includes looking at each daytime high and overnight low over the 17 days completed so far this month. The average is a whopping 6.5 degrees above normal which is extreme from a climate perspective.

If the month were to have ended on Tuesday, this September would displace the current warmest September on record (2015) by more nearly 3 degrees!

Regardless what happens through next week, it seems very likely that this September will at least be ranked somewhere on the list of Top 10 warmest Septembers. And this comes on the heals of third warmest August on record. Of course earlier this year the story was opposite with much cooler than normal weather. May was Denver’s seventh coldest on record.

Temperatures on Wednesday will not be as warm across most of the state but highs in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will still be slightly above normal for the third week in September.

The metro area will stay in the lower 80s on Thursday and Friday as well before slightly cooler weather arrives behind a late summer cold front for Saturday.