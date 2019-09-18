ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos start the season with an 0-2 record for the first time since 1999. If they plan on turning things around this weekend against a 2-0 Packers team, Denver will need to see continued improvement from their young offense.

“After two games, it’s tough to tell too much, but I think we’re gaining confidence. We just got to go out there and really start to do it,” quarterback Joe Flacco said.

Against Chicago in Week 2, the Broncos offense racked up 27 first downs, which is the most in a single game by a Broncos team since 2014. After the first two weeks of the season, Denver is averaging the 5th most yards per drive.

“This offense is ready,” running back Phillip Lindsay said. “You have a new offensive coordinator, a new quarterback, and a different scheme. So it takes some time. I think you’re going to continue to see a lot more growth every game.”

While there are definite improvements being made, the Broncos offense is still suffering from drive-killing penalties and having to settle for field goals over touchdowns.

“I think our issue right now is, we are hurting ourselves. We’re getting across the 50 and then doing something that’s backing us up. But once we get in the flow of the game, that’s not happening as much,” Flacco said.

The Broncos have never won a game at Lambeau Field, but this weekend could be their chance.

I came across a headline from a Green Bay publication today that read, “Packers get a break with the 0-2 Broncos coming to town.”

It’s never too early in the season for a team to underestimate an opponent, and a winless Broncos team might have just enough juice to pull off the upset.