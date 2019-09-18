Comments
LASALLE, Colo. (CBS4) – If you are suffering from Broncos fever, skip the hospital and head straight to the country. The Fritzler Farm Park may have just what the doctor ordered. This year’s corn maze is a giant tribute to the Denver team.
Find out more about the corn maze, Fall Festival, and Scream Acres at fritzlerfarmpark.com.
