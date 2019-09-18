  • CBS4On Air

Colorado News


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A house cat in Colorado kept an eye on a mountain lion that was prowling around its front yard in Boulder. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos of the white-and-black cat watching its larger cousin through a window screen.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“This cat is unfazed by the presence of the mountain lion, but the lion sure was interested in the cat,” the CPW tweeted.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“Luckily, this pet owner keeps its cat safely indoors,” officials wrote.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“Always keep your doors/windows closed & locked so you don’t get unwelcome guests,” CPW officials urged.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Learn more about living with mountain lions on the CPW website.

