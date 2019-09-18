Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A house cat in Colorado kept an eye on a mountain lion that was prowling around its front yard in Boulder. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos of the white-and-black cat watching its larger cousin through a window screen.
“This cat is unfazed by the presence of the mountain lion, but the lion sure was interested in the cat,” the CPW tweeted.
“Luckily, this pet owner keeps its cat safely indoors,” officials wrote.
“Always keep your doors/windows closed & locked so you don’t get unwelcome guests,” CPW officials urged.
Learn more about living with mountain lions on the CPW website.
