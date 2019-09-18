Comments
(CBS4) – Chuck Hildreth lost both of his arms more than 30 years ago in an accident with high-voltage wires. He’s been working with the LUKE arm system throughout clinical studies. The arm was created by a company called Mobius Bionics — and fitted by Handspring — which has an office here in Denver.
It’s battery-powered and uses an intuitive control system that allows the wearer to move multiple joints at the same time.
It’s a big change for Hildreth, whose first prosthetic technology was developed before World War I.
“The LUKE arm is the only commercially-available prosthesis with a powered shoulder, allowing a shoulder-level amputee to reach over their head,” the website states. “In its shoulder configuration, the LUKE arm features ten powered joints.”
“I’ve been able to do bilateral tasks for the first time in over 30 years,” Hildreth said.
The first 10 LUKE arms that were created went to veterans.
