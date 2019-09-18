Comments
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters have 100% containment of the 64A Fire burning in Park County. The fire was sparked by two target shooters.
Mandatory evacuation orders in place for the Payne Gulch subdivision and Happy Top area have been lifted. All of those evacuated have been allowed to return home.
The 64A Fire has chared about 12 acres and was declared 100% contained on Tuesday afternoon. The two target shooters are cooperating with officials and are not in custody.
A few weeks ago, firefighters responded to the Shawnee Peak Fire nearby. As of Sept. 5, officials say it was 70 acres with 60% containment.
