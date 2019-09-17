



The historic Tammen Hall has reopened as an apartment building for low income seniors in the heart of Denver. The building was opened in 1932 as a dormitory for nurses who worked at Children’s Hospital.

“I like being up high, it’s quiet. No noise,” said Bennie Hodge, one of the first residents to move into Tammen Hall. “I have a lot of nieces and nephews. They like it, they want to bring my great-great nephews over so they can destroy it.”

It was named after Harry Tammen, the publisher of the Denver Post. Eventually the building became offices for the hospital. For more than a decade, it has been vacant.

“Almost all the windows in here had been broken. Luckily, they left these light fixtures alone so these are the original light fixtures,” said Kurt Frantz, the Development Manager for MGL Partners which helped restore the building. “It’s great to see it done, and you know, every once in a while I run into a tenant and ask how it’s going and it appears they love it.”

A combination of historic grants and low-income housing grants made it feasible for the historic structure to come back to life. A 15-month renovation put in 49 units.

“They’re long and narrow units so you get a lot of windows and a lot of light with all those windows. So the units are bright and cheerful,” Frantz said. “Right on the hospital campus, close to grocery stores, transportation, it’s an ideal location.”

Millennials need not apply, the senior living facility is only open to people 62 years of age or older. There are one and two-bedroom apartments. Tenants must meet income restrictions, which are $39,000 for one person and $44,580 for two people.

“I like it because it’s solid, it’s stable,” Hodge said.

LINK: Tammen Hall Seniors