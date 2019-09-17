



A Colorado woman is back on dry land after spending more than 54 hours in the water. Sarah Thomas became the first person to swim across the English Channel four times in a row, nonstop.

She made history on the shore of Dover Tuesday morning.

“I am really tired, and I’m losing my voice from all the salt water,” Thomas told reporters. “I’m just stunned right now. I can’t believe we did it.”

Before she was breaking records across the pond, Thomas swam in Colorado. In a 2017 interview with ESPNW, the DU grad says an open water race in Horsetooth Reservoir inspired her love for long-distance swimming.

“I knew what to expect from the currents and the weather and the cold, so I was very prepared for the amount of time I was going to be in the water,” she told reporters.

Thomas was not allowed to break for rest or to eat. She says her team threw her water bottles full of an electrolyte-solution while she swam. Thomas showed an incredible amount of strength, but she says she’s not at her strongest.

The 37-year-old took on this challenge one year after battling breast cancer.

“My husband said ‘Keep going.’ My crew was really good about helping me out and helping me stay strong,” said Thomas.

The size of her fight was no match for jellyfish, and strong currents and salty water got the best of her at times.

“It really hurts your throat and your mouth and your tongue… Hopefully I can sleep the rest of the day. I’m pretty out of it. I’m pretty tired right now for sure,” said Thomas.

Before she headed to bed for the first time in more than two days, the record-breaking swimmer celebrated on shore with champagne and M&M’s.