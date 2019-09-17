Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Decades after their passing, rock legends Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison will “appear” on stage in Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. Organizers of the “Rock ‘N Roll Dreams Tour” said the life-like holograms of the legendary singers will make it feel and sound just like they’re on stage. Base Hologram is using sound from actual performances by Orbison, who died in 1988, and Holly, who died in 1959, as well as body doubles and a little computer magic to create the look.
DENVER (CBS4) – Decades after their passing, rock legends Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison will “appear” on stage in Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. Organizers of the “Rock ‘N Roll Dreams Tour” said the life-like holograms of the legendary singers will make it feel and sound just like they’re on stage. Base Hologram is using sound from actual performances by Orbison, who died in 1988, and Holly, who died in 1959, as well as body doubles and a little computer magic to create the look.
“Accompanied by a live band and back-up singers, this cutting edge holographic performance and remastered audio will transport audiences back in time for an unforgettable evening of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly’s greatest hits onstage,” the website states.
The high-tech show has gotten the blessing from Orbison’s family.
Ticket prices start at $49. Click on the show date to purchase tickets.
The tour, which includes nearly 60 stops across the country and in Europe, kicks off Thursday in San Francisco and continues through November.
You must log in to post a comment.