DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Revenue announced on Tuesday the price of retail marijuana is going up. The Average Market Rates will be effective starting Oct. 1 through the rest of the year.
One pound of bud now costs an average of $999; up from $850 in July. DOR officials say the cost of retail bud has risen for the past four quarters.
They add trim prices did not change from $325 per pound.
“The bud and trim allocated for extraction rates rose slightly to $254 and $200 per pound, respectively (compared to $227 and $177 per pound last quarter). Immature plant seeds remained at $8 each, while wet whole plants rose to $173 per pound and seeds increased to $5 each,” officials said in a news release.
