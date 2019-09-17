TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deadline for Patrick Frazee’s attorneys to name an alternate suspect in the Kelsey Berreth murder has passed. The mother was last seen on Thanksgiving day 2018 in Woodland Park.
Berreth’s remains have not been found, but investigators do not believe she is alive. Police arrested Frazee in December 2018 on murder charges. Frazee’s trial is set to begin next month. The deadline for his attorneys to name another suspect was 11:59 p.m. Monday.
There was no mention in the court documents of who Frazee could point the finger at, but it might be his former girlfriend, who has admitted to a role only in the aftermath of Berreth’s murder.
Frazee’s former girlfriend, Krystal Lee Kenney, has given prosecutors a horrific account of how she said Frazee told her he allegedly murdered the mother of his little girl.
Kenney said initially Frazee asked her to kill the 29-year-old mother on three occasions, including suggesting poisoning Berreth’s coffee.
Kenney pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the case but has denied any involvement in Berreth’s murder. Frazee’s lawyers are requesting a jury pool of some 300 people because of the widespread publicity of the trial.
