



– Police arrested the suspect driver wanted for allegedly driving into a crowd of people in downtown Denver last month. Manuel Saucedo was taken into custody on Sept. 10.

In a disturbing video shared with CBS4, the car appeared to hit two people. One went up onto the hood, flew up into the air and landed hard on the street. The other person was able to quickly get up and walk away after getting hit.

According to an arrest affidavit, 10 to 12 people were involved in a fight and a crowd of 80 to 100 people gathered around to watch at 20th and Market Street. Officers used their pepper ball launchers after the crowd ignored instructions from police to disperse.

Officers said at that time the driver of a gold 4-door sedan parked in the middle of the intersection accelerated through the intersection and into the crowd, striking two people.

VIDEO: Driver Plows Through Crowd Near Coors Field In Downtown Denver

Two people were rushed to the hospital but no one was seriously hurt in the crime, which happened at the intersection of 20th Street and Market Street about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 25.

In a separate video shared with CBS4, people are seen throwing things at the driver and trying to rip the door off that same car moments before the driver takes off. See that video below, but be warned there is strong language.

Police confirmed that there were people trying to get to those inside of the car before the driver drove into the crowd of people.

Saucedo, 34, was taken into custody for leaving the scene of the accident, a felony.