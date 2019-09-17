DENVER (CBS4) — The lion cub born at the Denver Zoo in July will make his public debut Wednesday. Visitors will be able to see the new cub explore his outdoor habitat in Benson Predator Ridge from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every day, as long as the weather cooperates.
“The cub was born on July 25 and has spent the last two months bonding with his mom, Neliah, dad, Tobias, and the rest of the Zoo’s female pride,” officials stated.
ADORABLE VIDEO: Denver Zoo’s New Lion Cub Meets Dad
The male cub doesn’t have a name yet and the zoo is asking the public to help. For a $1 donation, guests can vote for one of the following names:
- Meru (a mountain in Tanzania)
- Moremi (a game reserve in Botswana)
- Tatu (the Swahili word for No. 3)
The vote is a fundraiser for the zoo and conservation efforts. Click here to vote.
The African lion population has been cut in half since Disney’s “The Lion King” was released 25 years ago.
“These lions really help us tell the important story of what is happening to lions in the wild,” said Hollie Colahan, Vice President for Animal Care at the zoo. “When people start to care, then they want to learn more and do more.”
Colahan hoped the birth of the baby boy cub would encourage more humans to grow their interest in the preservation and growth of the lion population.
