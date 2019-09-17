



Former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer this week for Xfinity Monday Live

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Jake Plummer likes what he sees from the guy currently holding down his former spot. “He’s just so cool out there,” Plummer said about Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco.

“He’s smooth. He doesn’t go crazy if something’s wrong. I’ve seen him get out of the pocket a couple of times, too, so I’ve been impressed there.”

Despite their 0-2 start, Plummer thinks the Broncos are doing some positive things.

“The team shows heart,” Plummer said of the Broncos. “They show that they’re playing hard, and their coach is coaching from the heart.”

“Vic Fangio is a good coach, he’s got a great coaching staff.”

Through two games, the Broncos are the only team in the NFL that has not recorded a sack or forced a fumble, but Plummer isn’t concerned about the pass rush just yet.

“I wouldn’t be concerned. This week, you’ve got to generate it, you’ve got to find a way to run some stunts, blitz some guys, if it isn’t coming from the guys that you expect in (Bradley) Chubb and Von Miller it’s got to come from somewhere else, so who’s it going to be?”

The Broncos visit the Packers on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m.

“That’s a tall task to go to Lambeau Field (and try to win),” Plummer said. “We’ll see the Broncos play with their hearts on their sleeves because when you go to Lambeau — that gets your football blood boiling, just to go to face the Green Bay Packers and have a brat after the game. Hopefully after a win.”