SPRINGER, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a Colorado woman is dead after a rollover crash south of Springer. They say a car driven by 80-year-old Dorothy Anna Leasher of Golden exited Interstate 25 at a high rate of speed Monday afternoon and allegedly ran a stop sign and struck the back end of another vehicle.

Police say Leasher was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

They say the driver and passenger in the other vehicle were treated and released from a hospital.

Police say alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the rollover.

