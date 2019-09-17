Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A soldier stationed at Fort Carson has been arrested and faces multiple felony charges including child prostitution. David Guerra, 19, was taken into custody by Fort Carson military police.
According to Colorado Springs police, Guerra tried to lure a minor and offered to pay that minor for sex. Detectives are concerned there may be more victims.
Anyone with information about Guerra or the case is asked to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (719-634-7867) or call the Colorado Springs Police Human Trafficking Unit at (719) 444-7729.
