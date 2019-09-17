(CBS4) – The Broncos are hoping cornerback Bryce Callahan and inside linebacker Todd Davis can return and give their defense a boost in their Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Bryce Callahan is struggling from a foot injury and Davis has a calf injury.
Davis was able to practice last week and was listed as questionable on the last injury report. He hurt his calf on the first day of training camp and has been out ever since.
Broncos fans are still waiting to see Callahan in action for the first time. Callahan was a free agent signing from Chicago so he is obviously familiar with head coach Vic Fangio. Callahan broke his foot last season and had surgery in the offseason.
Denver’s defense struggled at times against the Bears at Empower Field at Mile High and should both veteran players return the defense should put up a better showing against Aaron Rodgers & Co.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.