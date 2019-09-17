



– The leading cause of death for people ages 10-24 in Colorado is suicide. The state’s teen suicide rate is among the highest in the U.S.

A recent study shows those cases are on the rise. That’s why the difficult topic became part of a panel discussion.

At History Colorado Center on Tuesday, a group of young people took part in a discussion on how to combat that trend.

The panel discussion is part of a new effort by businesses and nonprofits called “Believe Denver” to demonstrate to young people that there is help available.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was one of the speakers who says this issue cannot be ignored.

“Losing a young person, losing anyone, is a tragedy. And like you said, we all know people who have lost children, we know people who have attempted suicide. We’ve got to be doing more. And they are our range of partners and the ones you’ve brought together here, One Colorado, The Trevor Project, Big Brothers Big Sisters, are organizations that are doing this work. Letting people know that they are not alone,” said Weiser.

AT&T is putting up $250,000 to jump start the program.

Additional Resources

SUICIDE HOTLINE: 1.844.493.8255 or text TALK to 38255

Colorado Crisis Services

Children’s Colorado Suicide Prevention

Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Community Crisis Connection