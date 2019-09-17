AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear was spotted in the Tallyn’s Reach neighborhood in Aurora Tuesday morning. Now Aurora police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are working to track it down.
#APDAlert APD Officers have been working with DOW to track down this fella all morning in the 23500 block of E. Briarwood Dr. If you see this bear please call 911, DO NOT APPROACH! Some social media posts state we have the bear, WE DO NOT yet 📷 Kelly Brgoch pic.twitter.com/mqdVB7G5kA
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 17, 2019
The bear was seen in the 23500 block of E. Briarwood Dr., which is off South Aurora Parkway, between Smoky Hill Road and East Arapahoe Road.
“If you see this bear please call 911, DO NOT APPROACH!” police stated on Twitter.
