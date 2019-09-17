Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Colorado Parks And Wildlife

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear was spotted in the Tallyn’s Reach neighborhood in Aurora Tuesday morning. Now Aurora police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are working to track it down.

The bear was seen in the 23500 block of E. Briarwood Dr., which is off South Aurora Parkway, between Smoky Hill Road and East Arapahoe Road.

“If you see this bear please call 911, DO NOT APPROACH!” police stated on Twitter.

