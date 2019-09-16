FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — A man is accused of breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a sleeping woman in Fort Collins. The woman said the stranger attacked her a little after 2 a.m. on Sept. 7, inside her home on Balsam Lane, near West Prospect Road.
Police officers identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tanner Cook.
Cook was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail. He faces charges of burglary and sexual assault.
A man has been arrested for breaking into a home & sexually assaulting a sleeping woman. More info & booking photo: https://t.co/K7tlFtD0F9 pic.twitter.com/FtGGwBuMG3
In August, police arrested a different man — 38-year-old James Morsbach — who is suspected of assaulting a sleeping woman inside her home on Sherwood Street back in May 2018. Morsbach is also suspected in a series of window peeping incidents near Colorado State University.
“Sexual assault is a serious crime that impacts our community and is often under reported. There are numerous resources and services that are available to victims of these types of crimes,” stated Criminal Impact Unit Sergeant Scott Crumbaker. “We encourage victims to report to police as soon as possible to aid in the arrest and prosecution of dangerous criminals.”
Anyone with information about this attack or any other incident that may have involved this suspect is asked to contact Detective Mike Harres at 970-221-6543. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org
